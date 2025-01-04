Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and traded as low as $63.99. Crystal Valley Financial shares last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands.

Crystal Valley Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

