Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and traded as low as $41.16. Kuraray shares last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands.

Kuraray Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

