Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and traded as low as $42.90. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 7,968 shares traded.
Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
