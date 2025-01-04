BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.57. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 79,056 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

