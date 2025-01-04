Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total value of $1,185,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,139,254.76. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $1,258,320.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Ravi Inukonda sold 14,219 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $2,416,945.62.

DoorDash stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.33 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

