Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $8,517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,250.42. This trade represents a 58.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $8,844,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $315,312.90.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $174.96 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of -388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

