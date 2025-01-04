Thomas A. Martin Sells 18,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KMI opened at $28.27 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

