Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 542 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,880,041.70. This trade represents a 69.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,528 shares of company stock worth $37,031,290 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

