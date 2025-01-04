Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McKesson were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.14.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $577.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.25. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

