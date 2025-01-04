PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 10,040 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $148,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at $568,149.40. This trade represents a 20.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $66,240.00.
- On Monday, November 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $25.36.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Scotiabank began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
