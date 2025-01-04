818 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,139.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

