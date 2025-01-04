Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells 2,208 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$246,942.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

AEM stock opened at C$117.14 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$60.17 and a one year high of C$123.86. The firm has a market cap of C$58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 135.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

