Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Peter Hirsch Sells 25,664 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hirsch sold 25,664 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $254,843.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,096.95. This represents a 37.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Zuora by 6.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

