Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,072 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 186,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 238,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,665,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 121,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $243.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.