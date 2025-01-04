UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Has $53.60 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 20.1% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 701,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $163,440,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 186,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 238,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $261.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $243.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.69. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.