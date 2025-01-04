Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 14.9% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 230,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 701,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $163,440,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 186,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $243.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $261.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

