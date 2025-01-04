Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 5,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,730 shares in the company, valued at $21,977,030.40. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $340.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.99. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $378.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 147.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 60.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

