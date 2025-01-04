CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $359.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.97, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $985,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
