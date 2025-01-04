Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $2,154,900.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

ADI stock opened at $215.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.80 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23,792.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,043,000,000 after acquiring an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after acquiring an additional 853,931 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after purchasing an additional 823,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

