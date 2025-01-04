Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells 69,131 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William L. Meaney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28.

IRM stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 794.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,252,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

