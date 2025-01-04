François-Olivier Laplante Purchases 3,900 Shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Stock

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Free Report) Director François-Olivier Laplante bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$19,539.00.
François-Olivier Laplante also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, François-Olivier Laplante acquired 17,800 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,602.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, François-Olivier Laplante bought 4,900 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,480.00.
