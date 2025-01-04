François-Olivier Laplante Purchases 3,900 Shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Stock

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2025

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETGet Free Report) Director François-Olivier Laplante bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$19,539.00.

François-Olivier Laplante also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 30th, François-Olivier Laplante acquired 17,800 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,602.00.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, François-Olivier Laplante bought 4,900 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,480.00.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.