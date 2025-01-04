Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II Sells 3,594 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at $902,070. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,467,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 286,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after buying an additional 603,222 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,025,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 610,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 931,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,536 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

