Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II Sells 3,594 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at $902,070. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
