Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh Buys 50,000 Shares

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) Director Mark B. Justh bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,719.36. This trade represents a 9.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.57.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 800.0% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.