Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,236.12. This represents a 27.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zynex Stock Up 3.6 %

ZYXI stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 million, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Zynex by 53.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

