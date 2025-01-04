Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director M. Scott Ratushny Sells 2,500 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director M. Scott Ratushny sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.73, for a total transaction of C$16,825.00.

On Friday, December 20th, M. Scott Ratushny bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.60. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$7.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

