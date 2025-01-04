Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer David Martin Harney Sells 562 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total value of C$26,721.58.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.2 %
GWO opened at C$47.05 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of C$38.44 and a 52 week high of C$50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a market cap of C$43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
