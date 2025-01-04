Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Mark Lackner Sells 4,411 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lackner sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $13,762.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,317 shares in the company, valued at $596,909.04. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %
NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.