Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Mark Lackner Sells 4,411 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lackner sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $13,762.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,317 shares in the company, valued at $596,909.04. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.