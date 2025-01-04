Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) SVP Michael N. Pettit Sells 1,500 Shares

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $25,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wabash National Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WNC opened at $17.12 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $741.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1,311.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 260,072 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $3,457,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 180,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 43.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

