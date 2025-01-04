Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Ingrid Delaet Sells 272 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,216.70. The trade was a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
