Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CEO Mark James Litton Sells 25,107 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 25,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $14,059.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,850.96. This trade represents a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Athira Pharma Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of ATHA opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.99.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Athira Pharma
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.