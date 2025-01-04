Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CEO Mark James Litton Sells 25,107 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 25,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $14,059.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,850.96. This trade represents a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ATHA opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.99.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

