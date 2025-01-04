Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 13,324 Shares of Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,179.54 ($6,322.69).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 170 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$129.03 ($80.14).

On Thursday, December 12th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 2,172 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,650.72 ($1,025.29).

On Thursday, December 5th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 47,170 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$35,849.20 ($22,266.58).

On Monday, December 9th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 127 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$97.03 ($60.27).

On Tuesday, November 26th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 1,965 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,493.40 ($927.58).

On Thursday, November 21st, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 48 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$36.48 ($22.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,750.99 ($1,087.57).

On Tuesday, November 19th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 33,757 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,655.32 ($15,934.98).

On Thursday, November 14th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 6,447 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,899.72 ($3,043.30).

On Monday, November 11th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 80,782 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,394.32 ($38,133.12).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 9,333 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$7,093.08 ($4,405.64).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

