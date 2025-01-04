William Peter Schroers Sells 12,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$90,120.00.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Exco Technologies stock opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.01. The stock has a market cap of C$293.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Read More

