Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and traded as low as $20.32. Bunzl shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 59,837 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
