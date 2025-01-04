Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and traded as low as $43.54. Naspers shares last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 12,468 shares changing hands.

Naspers Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35.

Naspers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

