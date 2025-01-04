Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,031.16 ($87.34) and traded as high as GBX 7,995 ($99.32). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 7,880 ($97.89), with a volume of 2,879 shares changing hands.

Goodwin Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £591.79 million, a PE ratio of 3,517.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,031.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,334.32.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. Goodwin’s payout ratio is 5,937.50%.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.