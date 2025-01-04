abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.04 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 295.92 ($3.68). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.64), with a volume of 17,435 shares.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £449.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,255.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.93.

abrdn Asia Focus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. abrdn Asia Focus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Asia Focus

About abrdn Asia Focus

In other news, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan acquired 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £24,849.84 ($30,869.37). Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

