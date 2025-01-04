Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,394.26 ($17.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,434 ($17.81). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($17.27), with a volume of 353,816 shares.
Wizz Air Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 558.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,394.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,539.68.
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.
