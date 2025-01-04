Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $12.00. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 8,975 shares.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.1359 dividend. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

