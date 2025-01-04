Larissa Schwartz Sells 2,704 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $199,556.50.

On Monday, October 14th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,797 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $217,131.11.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.74, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Okta by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp raised Okta from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

