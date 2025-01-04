Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

Amerityre Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

