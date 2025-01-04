Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Talon International shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 34,120 shares traded.
Talon International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Talon International Company Profile
Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.
