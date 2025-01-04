Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.15. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 4,372 shares trading hands.

Aspen Group Stock Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Aspen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.