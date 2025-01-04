DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.77 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.76). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 29,692 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture Price Performance

Insider Transactions at DFS Furniture

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38. The company has a market capitalization of £331.54 million, a PE ratio of -7,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.81.

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.65), for a total value of £37,772 ($46,921.74). Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.