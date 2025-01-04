Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.34. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 165 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

