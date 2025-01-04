TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$3.64. TDb Split shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 22,207 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24.
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
