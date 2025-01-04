Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.38. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 808,898 shares changing hands.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

About Mega Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.