Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.94 and traded as high as C$4.00. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Accord Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.21 million during the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees, investigation, protection, and collection services.

