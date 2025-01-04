Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 234,744 shares trading hands.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

