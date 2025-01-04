Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.97 and traded as high as C$2.97. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 181,769 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIV. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Diversified Royalty Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0208 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.