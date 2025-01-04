Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.
